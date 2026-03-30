Unions welcome return of teachers’ term leave

Barbados Secondary Teachers’ Union (BSTU) and the Barbados Union of Teachers (BUT) have welcomed the reinstatement of term’s leave for teachers.

BSTU President Senator Mary Redman thanked Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and other stakeholders for the role they played in reaching this conclusion.

And the BUT’s General Secretary, Gilbert Carmichael, noted the road to reinstating term leave has been a long, hard fight.

He joined Senator Redman in thanking Government for bringing the matter to a resolution.