(CNN) — Residents in southeastern Iowa are awaiting a decision on whether the US Army will detonate five tons of lead azide at a munitions plant after a judge ordered a temporary pause, amid concerns from environmental activists and local officials about possible health risks.

A federal judge ordered the Army to pause its plan to detonate the material at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown after environmental groups filed a lawsuit. The detonation, originally scheduled for Friday morning, was postponed to Monday.

The Army, in coordination with the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), plans to destroy nearly 70 drums of lead azide, a compound used to detonate munitions.

The explosion is intended to destroy material that has become unstable. However, the plan has drawn strong opposition from concerned residents, environmental advocates and politicians, who fear the resulting plume could spread toxic lead dust across large areas of rural Iowa, the Mississippi River and potentially parts of western Illinois.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds activated a state emergency operations centre on Friday, while officials in neighbouring Illinois warned residents about the possibility of dust spreading into their state.

Army says detonation is necessary

The Army discovered in March, during routine stockpile surveillance, that lead azide stored in bunkers at the plant had been degrading, according to Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle.

Officials assessing the best way to dispose of the material consulted stakeholders and residents in Middletown and the projected impact area about the potential danger, Telle said.

The degraded lead azide was described in an Army information sheet distributed to the community last month as extremely unstable and sensitive to even slight friction or movement.

The Army warned that packing and transporting the material posed an unacceptable risk of accidental detonation to personnel and the public.

After consultations with the EPA, experts and the community, officials determined that a controlled detonation was the option that presented the lowest immediate risk to the public, Telle said.

Army officials held a community meeting on October 15 to discuss a possible detonation in late November. Residents were subsequently notified on Sunday that the operation was scheduled for Friday.

Following public opposition, the Army rescheduled the detonation for Monday, describing it as the latest possible opportunity before a forecast drop in temperatures that could further destabilise the material.

Telle said delaying the operation could create additional hazards. The EPA’s emergency permit allows the Army to carry out the detonation between November 13 and February 11, 2027.

However, Patrick O’Shaughnessy, a University of Iowa professor and environmental health expert, said the problem should have been addressed 20 years ago.

Residents and officials raise concerns

Middletown, which has a population of 363, has been receiving regular updates from officials at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, according to city clerk Brieanna Beck.

She said the city had been aware of the detonation plan for about two months and had shared updates on its Facebook page. The Army also sent letters to homes that could potentially be affected.

Governor Reynolds said her office and state agencies were coordinating with the EPA and Army officials to monitor the situation and keep local partners informed.

More than 80 miles north of Middletown, Cedar Rapids is also preparing for the planned detonation. Officials in the state’s second-largest city are monitoring the drinking water supply, which comes from the Mississippi River, for possible contamination, although they do not anticipate any impact.

The plan and the communication surrounding it have drawn criticism from environmental advocates and politicians in Iowa and neighbouring Illinois.

Josh Turek, the US senator-elect for Iowa, has called for the detonation to be delayed, citing concerns among residents about potential lead exposure.

Rob Sand, the incoming governor, said public safety should remain the government’s top priority, criticising what he described as a lack of communication and clarity.

Illinois officials said parts of western and central Illinois could be affected by the lead plume, depending on weather conditions. State health and environmental protection agencies are monitoring the situation and have issued updates to residents.

Agriculture officials have also issued guidance advising residents to keep livestock and pets indoors until the plume has passed and to wash animals to remove possible contaminants. They have also warned about potential exposure through fishing.

Residents have been advised to remain indoors on the day of the detonation, keep windows and doors closed for one to two days afterwards and consider using portable air cleaners equipped with HEPA filters.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said he had spoken with Telle and urged greater transparency about the planned operation.

Court orders temporary pause

Environmental advocates filed a lawsuit against the EPA on Thursday, challenging the emergency permit that allows the Army to detonate the lead azide and raising concerns about the potential effects of the explosion.

A federal judge in the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the Army to pause the operation on Thursday.

The order did not specify when the court would take further action. However, the EPA said in a court filing that it planned to submit a response by Sunday, one day before the scheduled detonation.

In a joint statement with the US Department of Health and Human Services and the EPA, the Army said all agencies were working together to ensure the controlled detonation was carried out as safely as possible.

The statement said officials had been planning the operation since March and were prepared to implement extensive measures to minimise risks to the public and disruptions.

However, Thien Chau, a senior attorney with environmental advocacy organisation Earthjustice, which filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter, argued that the cleanup requirements under the current permit were inadequate.

He also questioned whether officials fully understood how far the plume could spread and which bodies of water and populated areas could be affected.

Michael Schmidt, general counsel for the Iowa Environmental Council, called for a transparent and coordinated response, saying residents deserved clear information about the potential risks.

Concerns over lead exposure

Health officials have stressed that there is no safe level of lead in the body.

Dr Sameer Vohra, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said lead could cause serious health problems when inhaled or swallowed.

O’Shaughnessy said the hope was that, if the lead azide spread over a wider area, it would not remain in highly concentrated levels.

However, he warned that exposure could occur through inhalation during the initial plume or through contact with particles after they settled.

Lead is toxic to the brain, and exposure can seriously affect children’s health, including their growth and development, learning, behaviour, hearing and speech.

Environmental advocates have also expressed concern about the potential impact on residents in Iowa, a state with one of the highest cancer rates in the United States.

The National Weather Service is forecasting cooler, drier conditions early next week, with temperatures reaching the upper 30s to mid-40s.

CNN meteorologist Chris Dolce said wind conditions would influence how far lead particles could travel, with winds forecast to blow from north to south at about five to 10 miles per hour.