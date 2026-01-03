US captures Venezuelan leader Maduro in ‘large scale’ strike on country

Caracas (CNN) — President Donald Trump announced early Saturday morning that the US carried out a “large scale strike against Venezuela” and that President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captured and removed from the country.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolás Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said in an audio call with state-run VTV that the government doesn’t know the whereabouts of Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores, demanding “immediate proof of life” from the Trump administration.

A CNN team witnessed several explosions and heard the sounds of aircraft early Saturday in the Venezuelan capital Caracas, and reported that some areas of the city were without electricity.

Several areas of the city were without power and CNN journalists there capital could hear the sound of aircraft after the explosions.

In a statement before Trump’s announcement, Venezuela’s government condemned what it said was a “very serious grave military aggression,” and accused the US of carrying out an attack on Caracas and the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira.

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López insisted the country would resist the presence of foreign troops in the country.

“This invasion represents the greatest outrage the country has suffered,” he said.

Padrino López called for a “massive deployment” of military forces in Venezuela, information from the ministry of defense showed.

In a brief phone interview with The New York Times Saturday morning, Trump hailed what he called a “brilliant operation.”

“A lot of good planning and lot of great, great troops and great people,” Trump told the Times. “It was a brilliant operation, actually.”

According to the Times, Trump declined to answer questions about whether he had sought congressional authorization for the strike, saying he would address the issue at a news conference on Saturday at Mar-a-Lago, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET.

Calm in Caracas after the strikes

CNN’s Mary Mena said from Caracas that the capital was calm hours after the strikes.

“We listened to many airplanes and helicopters passing by, but right now the city remains quiet, for the past two hours,” she said. “We haven’t heard people for example coming to the streets, and the state channel keeps repeating this message from the ministry of defense saying they want people to remain calm and they will deploy military forces across the country.”

The first blast witnessed by the CNN team was recorded at approximately 1:50 a.m. local time (12:50 a.m. ET).

“One was so strong, my window was shaking after it,” CNNE correspondent Osmary Hernandez said.

Several areas of the city were without power, and CNN journalists in the capital heard the sound of aircraft after the explosions.

One video obtained and verified by CNN showed two plumes of smoke rising into the night sky amid city lights. An orange glow could be seen at the base of one of the plumes. Then a flash in another location was briefly seen, followed by a dull booming sound.

In recent weeks, Trump had repeatedly warned that the US was preparing to take new action against alleged drug trafficking networks in Venezuela and that strikes on land will start “soon.”

Trump’s pressure campaign on Maduro has included strikes destroying more than 30 boats in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean in what the US has described as a counter-narcotics campaign. Trump last month ordered a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers coming to and leaving Venezuela.

The CIA carried out a drone strike in December on a port facility on the coast of Venezuela, CNN reported last month, citing sources, marking the first known US attack on a target inside that country.