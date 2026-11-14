US loses its measles elimination status after 26 years

(CNN) —Thanks to widespread vaccination, measles had been considered “eliminated” as a continuously transmitting illness in the United States since 2000 – but no longer.

An independent commission of experts that reports to the director of the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) determined that the US no longer qualified as having eliminated measles, a source close to the process told CNN on Friday.

The news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The decision was widely expected after years of falling vaccination rates and rising case numbers, but it is still a setback for the country’s public health policy.

The international committee that determines countries’ measles elimination status considers an infection to be endemic, or regularly occurring, if infections caused by the same strain are passed from person to person for at least a year within the same country.

To determine this, committee members examine the genetic code of viruses sampled from patients.

Every time a virus replicates, it makes tiny changes to its genetic code. By studying the genomes of different viruses in an outbreak, scientists can determine how closely the infections are related and whether they are likely to have been part of the same chains of transmission.

In August, scientists at Utah’s public health laboratory published a preprint study showing that the same strain of measles had been circulating in the state for more than a year, accounting for more than 95 per cent of cases there. It spread from the south-western part of the state to central Utah, ultimately causing more than 600 cases between June 2025 and June 2026.

There have also been sustained outbreaks in South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and New York, as well as other states.

It is not clear what data the committee relied on to make its decision, but it was not a difficult call, said Dr Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada and editor-in-chief of the journal Vaccine. The Utah data alone would have been enough to make the case, she said.

The US has recorded record numbers of measles cases, hospitalisations and deaths over the past two years, even as some members of the Trump administration – including President Donald Trump – have cast doubt on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines that prevent the disease.

“Measles elimination is a vital sign for our public health system. It shows cracks in our foundation. Losing elimination status means that we are less prepared as a nation to address infectious and noninfectious disease challenges,” said Dr Demetre Daskalakis, former director of the National Center for Immunisation and Respiratory Diseases at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is so effective that two doses reduce a vaccinated person’s chances of becoming ill after exposure by 97 per cent compared with someone who is unvaccinated.

Since 2000, when measles was declared eliminated in the United States, the country has still experienced some outbreaks every year. These were triggered by infected travellers who brought the virus into the country. Because high vaccination rates provided community protection, these outbreaks were usually small and short-lived.

In 2025 and 2026, however, the virus found more unvaccinated families and communities, leaving them vulnerable to infection.

More than 5,400 measles cases have been reported in the US this year – the highest number since 1991. Most are linked to the 43 new outbreaks recorded this year, while more than 1,000 cases are linked to outbreaks that began last year.

Nearly all of this year’s cases have been in people who had not received the MMR vaccine or whose vaccination status is unknown. According to the CDC, people have been hospitalised in roughly one in nine reported cases, and at least 10 people have died after contracting measles, according to state reports.

‘Measles is back’

The declaration is a humbling moment for a country that played a leading role in eradicating smallpox – the only human disease to have been wiped out worldwide – and worked for decades to eliminate measles within its borders.

“This is just so devastating and so sad that we are where we are today,” said Dr Nuwan Gunawardhana, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Columbia University Irvine Medical Centre in New York. “This just kind of points towards the direction of really reversing a generation of public health progress.”

It also means that people who are too young to be vaccinated against measles, or whose immune systems are weakened by organ transplants, cancer or other conditions, face a higher risk in areas experiencing outbreaks than they did just two years ago.

Most people who contract measles will recover after experiencing a fever, a rash and several days of feeling generally unwell, said Dr William Moss, a professor and measles expert at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. But that does not mean the infection is harmless, he said.

Measles can also wipe out a person’s immune memory. The immune system forgets which infections it has fought off before, leaving the person vulnerable to secondary threats such as pneumonia or diarrhoea.

If a pregnant woman contracts measles, she can pass it to her baby in the womb, meaning the child may be born with the disease, putting its life at risk.

In rare cases, people who have had measles can develop serious neurological complications, sometimes years after the original infection. The most serious is subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE), a progressive and fatal condition.

All these complications can be prevented through vaccination.

The loss of the United States’ measles elimination status is “incredibly embarrassing”, said Dr Peter Hotez, co-director of the Centre for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. But he said it also signals a more important message: “Basically, measles is back.”

“Whether or not we’ve officially lost our elimination status to me is much less important than, basically, measles is here. It’s pervasive, and vaccination rates are down across the country, and I don’t see us getting back to normal anytime soon,” he added.

Could the US regain its elimination status?

Measles is one of the most contagious viruses known to science. A single infected person typically spreads it to between 12 and 18 others. The virus is airborne and can remain suspended in a room for hours after an infected person leaves.

Soon after the measles vaccine was introduced in the early 1960s, public health experts realised that if enough people in an area were vaccinated, the protection provided by the vaccine could stop the spread of the virus. The US set its first goal of eliminating measles transmission in 1978.

Measles is one of 30 diseases targeted for elimination by 2030 by the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO).

In 2016, PAHO and the World Health Organisation declared that the 35 countries in the Americas region were free of ongoing measles transmission.

That designation was lost last year, however, when Canada’s elimination status ended following a lengthy outbreak that spanned several provinces.

Mexico, which has experienced several large measles outbreaks of its own, is also at risk of losing its elimination status.

Moss said that, having lost its measles elimination status, the US must now work towards regaining it.

“That’s not easy, particularly in the current environment with diminished public trust in vaccines, the increasing nonmedical exemptions that we’re seeing in schools, and declines in measles, mumps and rubella vaccination among our kindergarten students, and the undermining of vaccine policy,” Moss said.

“So it’s not going to be a trivial task for the United States to regain its measles elimination status.”