(CNN) – The US military carried out limited strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island on Monday, with three US officials telling CNN that the action was defensive in nature and intended to protect US assets in the region.

One official said the attack was in response to Iran firing at a US aircraft. The strikes did not appear to be part of the major combat operation that officials have been contemplating, and the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the operation, said similar strikes had previously been carried out in secret.

“This was a defensive measure for Iranians using surface-to-air missiles against US assets,” another US official said.

However, the latest action, on the eve of Election Day, is a reminder that the situation in Iran remains unresolved and that further combat is still possible.

One person familiar with the matter said the administration deliberately kept the attack under wraps to avoid overstating the defensive action. The person added that the strikes were intended to protect US assets.

Iran’s state-affiliated Fars News Agency reported that “several explosions” were heard on Qeshm Island in the early hours of Tuesday morning, local time. The blasts were also heard by residents of nearby Hengam Island and the port city of Bandar Abbas, both located near or within the Strait of Hormuz.

Over the past week, Iran said it had targeted several US drones in the region. Late Monday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed it had shot down two US reconnaissance drones over Qeshm Island, although it is unclear whether the incident was related to the US strikes.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran reserved the right to defend itself following the strikes on Qeshm Island, but appeared to downplay the incident, describing it as part of an “ongoing war”.

Qeshm Island, located about 14 miles from Bandar Abbas, is key to Iran’s continued attempts to assert control over traffic through the waterway, which is critical to global energy supplies. Before the war, about 20 million barrels of oil passed through the Strait of Hormuz each day. The US has previously targeted the island during the conflict.

The attack came as President Donald Trump suggested on Monday that diplomacy with Tehran remained underway, writing on social media that an agreement “could happen”.

Iranian and Qatari negotiators travelled between their respective capitals over the past week to discuss a proposal to end the war. Iran said it could reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days if Washington met its seven demands. The US rejects Iran’s claimed authority over the waterway.

Iranian media and officials have said the demands include the US lifting its maritime blockade, releasing Iran’s frozen assets and ending the war “on all fronts”.

Qatari mediators returned to Doha on Monday evening after talks in Tehran, a diplomat briefed on the discussions told CNN. The diplomat added that the two sides were separately reviewing the latest suggestions from mediators aimed at bridging their differences.

The mediators expected responses from the US and Iran within two days on the latest proposal, another diplomat briefed on the matter told CNN.

Hours later, Iran’s top security official, Mohsen Rezaei, said the US response to Tehran’s demands was “not satisfactory”. It is unclear whether Rezaei’s statement was the response Qatari mediators were awaiting.

“The Americans must fully and explicitly address all seven of Iran’s conditions and comply with them. Only then will the Strait of Hormuz be reopened,” Rezaei wrote on X.

‘A very soft war’

Trump did not specifically address reports of the latest strikes in Iran during an appearance on Fox News on Monday night. However, he said the US “might have to go after” Pickaxe Mountain, a suspected underground nuclear site where Israel believes Tehran has stored part of its enriched uranium stockpile and advanced enrichment centrifuges.

“That’s not a big deal. We can do it in literally, we can do that in one hour. Okay, as soon as we want, at any time we want,” he said.

Trump has raised the possibility of an attack on the site several times since the war began, including in July, when he said the US would strike Pickaxe Mountain “probably pretty soon”.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Iranian parliamentary speaker leading negotiations with the US, issued a fresh warning early Tuesday.

“The Iranian nation will not surrender to the enemy’s threats and military actions,” he said, adding that Iran’s “military and strategic response to any enemy miscalculation will be unpredictable”.

On Saturday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said a major new attack would be met with a response “without geographical limitations”. A senior security official in Tehran also told CNN that Iran would seek to target infrastructure beyond oil facilities, including artificial intelligence (AI).

Earlier this month, Trump said the US would not attack Iran before the midterm elections, but did not confirm or rule out whether strikes would resume afterwards, leaving people across the Middle East on edge.

During the Fox News interview, Trump broadly defended his decision to launch the war in Iran and suggested there had been no recent fighting.

“We’re not fighting a war. Everyone says ‘you’re at war!’ Well, when was the last time we fired anything? This isn’t a war — it’s a very soft war … But this isn’t like a war that’s going on. There’s no war raging. It could happen if they don’t make a deal, but they want to make a deal very badly and there’s a very good chance we make a deal,” Trump said.

Vice President JD Vance told reporters on Monday that the US and Iran had “made some progress” towards finding a way to end the war.

“The Iranians are always a little unpredictable, and as the president always says, he retains kinetic options, he retains non-kinetic options. But we’ve certainly made some progress. We’ll see if we can make some more,” Vance said.

He added that he had just spoken with the president about the war and that both men felt “pretty good” about the possibility of a deal.

Oil prices rose in early Asian trading on Tuesday following news of the Qeshm Island strikes. Before the announcement, prices had been falling as markets weighed the latest developments in diplomatic talks between the US and Iran. However, gasoline and diesel prices remained on track to be the most expensive recorded on any US Election Day.

“Oil Prices are DROPPING LIKE A ROCK,…because people feel that there will not be a War with Iran,” Trump wrote on Truth Social before the Qeshm strikes, adding: “Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible. It could happen!”