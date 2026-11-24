A top prize of US$10,000 will be up for grabs when the Barbados Association of Dragsters and Drifters (BADD) hosts the Colin Goodman Memorial International Drag Fest on November 29 and 30.

The two-day event will be staged over an eighth of a mile at the Bushy Park Racing Circuit and promises to be highly competitive.

BADD vice-chairman James Cox says the event, which forms part of the Caribbean Motor-Racing Festival, has already attracted interest from competitors in Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada.

Meanwhile, manager of sports at Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI), Kamal Springer, says the organisation is proud to be sponsoring the event for the second consecutive year.