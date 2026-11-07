(CNN) — At least one person has died and 22 others have been injured after an elderly driver struck a group of cyclists in Wake County, North Carolina, shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to authorities.

The vehicle crossed the centre line before travelling away from the scene and running off the road, where it collided with a ditch, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Seven people were taken to trauma centres, while 15 others were transported to local hospitals with injuries, Holly Springs Fire Department Chief LeRoy Smith told CNN.

The driver was identified by the highway patrol as 76-year-old Donald Robert Morris-Jones of Apex, North Carolina. He is currently in custody awaiting charges, the agency said, adding that impairment is a suspected factor in the crash.

Video following the collision appears to show that it took place in a wooded area on a winding, two-lane road flanked by trees. Law enforcement officers could be seen inspecting a stack of bicycles propped against a guardrail, while some cyclists remained at the scene. One was seen walking around with a phone to his ear, still wearing his helmet.

The crash occurred about 14 miles south-west of Raleigh.