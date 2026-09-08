UWI and HRMAB strengthen ties to prepare students for world of work
The University of the West Indies (UWI) Cave Hill Campus and the Human Resource Management Association of Barbados (HRMAB) are strengthening their partnership, with a focus on better preparing students for the world of work.
The two organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the campus this morning.
The university’s Deputy Principal, Professor Winston Moore, said the agreement comes at a critical time for Barbados, as the country faces a shrinking labour force coupled with the need for greater productivity.
Professor Moore pointed to the importance of management, training, and retention in improving productivity, particularly in a service-based economy.
HRMAB President, Tisha Peters, noted that the agreement builds on a relationship that dates back to 2018.
She said the partnership can help bridge the gap between what students learn in the classroom and what employers expect in the workplace.