UWI Cave Hill Blackbirds ready for Intercampus Games

The UWI Cave Hill Blackbirds are geared up and ready to represent Barbados at the 2026 UWI Intercampus Games, which begin this weekend in Trinidad and Tobago.

The delegation, made up of 131 athletes along with 19 coaches and officials, departed the island last evening confident of challenging for top honours against their counterparts from the University of the West Indies Mona Campus and University of the West Indies St. Augustine Campus.

The games, which were last held in 2019, will see the Blackbirds competing in several disciplines including track and field, football, netball, basketball and hockey.

Team Manager Aundrea Wharton said the team has been preparing intensely over the past few months, with a strong focus on mental readiness.

Also at the airport to see the team off was Minister of Sport and Community Empowerment Charles Griffith, who expressed confidence that the athletes would bring glory to the island.

The Cave Hill Blackbirds will also be hoping to end a 15-year drought, with their last overall Intercampus title coming in 2011.