UWI Cave Hill officially re-accredited

The Cave Hill Campus of The University of the West Indies has been officially re-accredited for another six years.

The citation was presented to the university by the Barbados Accreditation Council (BAC) during a ceremony at its office on George Street, St Michael, yesterday.

Executive Director of the Council, Lisa Gale, congratulated UWI Cave Hill on reaching the significant milestone.

She praised the institution’s ongoing dedication to academic excellence and quality assurance.

Trevor Thorpe reports.