UWI Chancellor urges graduates to keep humanity at heart of AI
As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the world, the Chancellor of the University of the West Indies is urging the graduating class of 2026 to ensure that humanity remains at the heart of technological advancement.
Dr the Most Honourable Dodridge Miller says Caribbean people must play an active role in shaping the future of technology, ensuring that the region’s voices, culture and values are not left behind.
Ackeem Clinkett reports.