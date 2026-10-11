Defending champions UWI rode on an unbeaten 73 from Shaqkere Parris to beat Yorkshire by nine wickets in Series Four of the BCA T20 Cup today at the 3Ws Oval.

Scores: Yorkshire 120 for eight; UWI 124 for one.

In other results:

Maple defeated Cavaliers by six wickets. Maple 53; Cavaliers 57 for four.

Wildey took down Spartan by 101 runs. Wildey 159 for six; Spartan 58.

Windward claimed a 10-run win over Empire. Windward 67 for nine; Empire 57 for six.

Gladiola beat YMPC by three wickets. YMPC 111 for eight; Gladiola 112 for seven.

Boscobelle beat Police by 61 runs. Boscobelle 132 for seven; Police 71.

The matches between Carlton and Wanderers, and St Catherine and Pickwick, were abandoned due to wet conditions.