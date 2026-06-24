UWI Global Campus programme to align with employability standards

A programme which teaches secondary school students necessary soft skills needed to function in the working environment and at the tertiary level will soon be aligned with national and regional occupational and employability standards.

That is the University of the West Indies Global Campus’ Preparing Today for Tomorrow’s Challenges – Transforming Children’s Lives programme.

The announcement was made at today’s 10th anniversary recognition ceremony for the programme at the Sandals Royal Ballroom, Maxwell Main Road, Christ Church.