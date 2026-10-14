The first female registrar of the University of the West Indies has died.

Mrs Gloria Barrett-Sobers passed away on Sunday, 11 October 2026.

According to a statement from UWI, she served with distinction as university registrar from 1993 to 2007 and made a lasting contribution to the institution.

In a personal tribute, Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles said Mrs Barrett-Sobers helped strengthen how UWI developed and supported its people.

He noted that her influence is still felt in the institution today.

Among her contributions were documenting most of the university’s administrative processes, including the different types of ceremonies held throughout the academic year; implementing annual assessments for senior administrative staff; and ensuring that annual appraisals for academic staff were conducted.