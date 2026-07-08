General Secretary of the Unity Workers Union, Caswell Franklyn, says he is taking the Barbados Energy and Sugar Company to the Labour Office over what he describes as the unfair dismissal of ten employees.

On Monday, BESCO’s management announced the layoffs were part of a limited restructuring aimed at aligning the company’s staffing and operating costs with its current commercial realities.

However, Mr. Franklyn said he is taking the matter to the Labour Office because he believes the sugar workers are being sent home as punishment for participating in protest action at the beginning of this year’s sugar harvest.

He spoke to CBC News after meeting with members who were dismissed by BESCO.