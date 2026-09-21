Vespera Gardens launches neighbourhood watch to combat rising crime
The Barbados Police Service is calling for stronger partnerships with communities to help prevent crime.
The call came during the launch of the Neighbourhood Watch programme in Vespera Gardens.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Barry Hunte says police cannot be everywhere at all times.
He says that is why they are looking to residents to help identify and report suspicious activity.
The Deputy Commissioner says the programme is not about residents confronting criminals. He says it is about reporting suspicious activities.