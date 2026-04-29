Veteran defender Krystian Pearce retires from professional football

One of Barbados’ most experienced defenders has hung up his boots.

Krystian Pearce, who once led the defensive line for the Barbados senior men’s national football team, has announced his retirement from professional football.

The 36-year-old, who was born in Birmingham, England, represented Barbados at the senior level after earning clearance from FIFA in 2020.

The veteran centre-back first wore the Tridents’ colours in 2018 against Guyana in the CONCACAF Nations League and went on to earn over a dozen international caps, featuring prominently in World Cup and Gold Cup qualifiers.

At club level, Pearce enjoyed a long and respected career across the English football leagues, with spells at Birmingham City, Notts County, Mansfield Town, Solihull Moors, Kidderminster Harriers, and most recently Alvechurch FC, where he played until the end of the 2025–2026 season.