Former Director of News and Current Affairs at the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation, George Hall, has died.

Mr Hall passed away this morning at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital following a short illness. He was 85 years old.

A veteran journalist, producer and presenter, George Hall was responsible for one of CBC’s most memorable current affairs programmes, Issues and Answers.

He also worked at The Barbados Advocate as News Editor before expanding his journalistic career by serving as Current Affairs Attaché at the Embassy of the United States in Barbados.

Mr Hall is survived by his wife, Joyce, and his son, Kevin.