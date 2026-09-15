Twenty-two-year-old Kahlil Nash of Cave Hill, St Lucy, has been identified as the motorcyclist who died following a collision along the Ronald Mapp Highway at its junction with Westmoreland, St James.

The crash happened around 12:33 on Sunday afternoon, as a motorcar and motorcycle were travelling from Sion Hill towards Lancaster.

The motorcycle rider sustained injuries and died at the scene.

Police at the Holetown Station are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Meanwhile, police are appealing to the public for help in locating 15-year-old Trinity Nakaya Jordan of Field Road, Wildey, St Michael.

Jordan was last seen on Monday, September 7. She is about five feet five inches tall, slim-built and brown-complexioned.

She has a protruding forehead, small brown eyes, a bulbous nose, full lips and small, pointed ears, each pierced once.

Her hair is worn in a braided style flowing from left to right. She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie. Her other clothing is unknown.