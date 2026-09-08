A portion of the justice system is now virtual, with the aim of making court proceedings more efficient while also making them more accessible.

Minister of Legal Affairs and Criminal Justice, Michael Lashley, says the Magistrates’ Court is now embracing virtual hearings as part of a wider move to place the criminal justice system on a digital platform.

The move is also expected to reduce the number of people who have to physically appear in court for matters that can be dealt with virtually.

Minister Lashley says the changes could also help to ease pressure on courtroom space.

The Minister says links will be provided to members of the public, as well as to families of accused persons who are on remand and appearing in court virtually.

He says there will be no restriction on the hearings, in keeping with the principle of open justice.