Voters’ list is riddled with problems, says Greenidge
Democratic Labour Party candidate for Christ Church South, Corey Greenidge, is insisting the Electoral and Boundaries Commission voters’ list is riddled with problems.
He says all DLP candidates continue to encounter complaints from constituents lamenting that their names are no longer on the list.
Mr Greenidge declared that many Barbadians may be denied the opportunity to vote on February 11 if the matter is not rectified as a matter of urgency.