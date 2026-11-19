The W-Hospital at Warrens is aimed at enhancing the healthcare system in Barbados.

That was the assessment of Dr Bandele Majeks, co-founder and Managing Director of Urgent Care Barbados, as he addressed the opening of the facility at W Plaza yesterday.

Speaking to an audience of medical personnel, stakeholders and Government officials, Dr Majeks said the initiative represented the culmination of years of hard work and dedication.

CBC’s Trevor Thorpe has the story.