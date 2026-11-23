Defending men’s champions Weymouth Wales and Paradise Women booked their places in the finals of the Prime Minister’s Cup football competition last night, with contrasting semi-final victories.

Playing at Friendship, Paradise Women dispatched Empire Women, while Wales needed only a single goal against Brittons Hill in the men’s semi-final to progress.

Semi-final two in the women’s competition is already underway, with Technique facing RF Prime at Friendship.

The second men’s semi-final follows at 9 pm, featuring Pride of Gall Hill against Ellerton Football Club.