Wales men and Paradise women into PM Cup finals
Defending men’s champions Weymouth Wales and Paradise Women booked their places in the finals of the Prime Minister’s Cup football competition last night, with contrasting semi-final victories.
Playing at Friendship, Paradise Women dispatched Empire Women, while Wales needed only a single goal against Brittons Hill in the men’s semi-final to progress.
Semi-final two in the women’s competition is already underway, with Technique facing RF Prime at Friendship.
The second men’s semi-final follows at 9 pm, featuring Pride of Gall Hill against Ellerton Football Club.