Walk for the Cure returns with focus on improving breast cancer screening
The annual Walk for the Cure is returning with renewed urgency this year, as organisers unveil plans to improve breast cancer screening in Barbados.
The Barbados Cancer Society and CIBC Caribbean are not only encouraging thousands to participate in October’s fundraising walk, but are also hoping to raise enough money to purchase a state-of-the-art breast ultrasound machine that could transform early detection.
Our Deanzer Roberts has more.