New York (CNN) — A punishing sell-off in technology stocks intensified Friday, wiping out the Nasdaq Composite’s gains for the year, as investors continued to pull money out of the once high-flying AI trade.

The S&P 500 fell 3.7% and posted its seventh consecutive day of losses — its longest losing streak since February 2020, when Wall Street started bracing for what became the Covid pandemic.

The tech-focused Nasdaq faced even steeper losses on Friday, dropping 5.28%. It is now down more than 2% for the year.

The Nasdaq hit a record high on October 6, and was up as much as 18.7% on the year. Since that all-time high, the index has slumped, erasing all those gains and shedding roughly $8.7 trillion in market value.

“It’s a meltdown right now,” Arun Sundaram, senior vice president of investment strategy at CFRA Research, told CNN in an email. “So much bearish sentiment around tech and AI.”

Even Anthropic’s blockbuster stock market debut quickly lost its shine Friday, with shares in the AI lab dropping 8.5%. They closed at $88.91, just above the company’s IPO of $83.

The Dow fell 950 points, or 1.93%, posting its fifth consecutive day of losses of more than 1%. The Dow dropped 8% this week, its worst week since March 2020.

The Dow and the S&P 500 closed in correction on Friday, trading down more than 10% from their respective peaks on August 5 and October 6. They join the Nasdaq, which closed in correction earlier this month and is now down 18% since its record high on October 6.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 suffered their worst week since early April 2025, when President Donald Trump’s tariff plans rocked global markets.

Stocks associated with the AI trade have been in a serious rough patch for weeks now. But with Anthropic’s buzzy IPO now in the rear-view mirror, traders’ concerns about the broader industry are once again coming to the fore.

“There is a real exodus out of tech stocks,” Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at the online brokerage platform Interactive Brokers, told CNN. “Buy the dip has been taking a back seat to sell the rally – or just sell.”

“The tech sector is just getting walloped,” Sosnick said.

Investors are grappling with a bevy of concerns, from uncertainty over how newly elected Democratic governors will impact the pace of the data centre buildout to uncertainty about the future of Nvidia’s role in powering the AI industry’s growth after CEO Jensen Huang resigned.

“There is a fear that maybe there is too much froth and enthusiasm in the tech bet given all the risks out there,” said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

Kelly noted that corrections are “inevitable” and there is “nothing particularly ominous” about a correction given how much US stocks have rallied in recent years.

“This is not a fatal illness. It’s not even the flu. At the moment, it looks like a mild cold, and it should be over in a week or two,” he said.

Another growing concern for investors: Companies are spending hundreds of billions of dollars on the AI buildout, using their own cash and also tapping the debt and equity markets to raise more capital.

For a while, investors cheered the AI spending. But now, they’re getting more serious about demanding evidence of return on investment.

“The market was already questioning some of the cost-benefit analysis … and you’re coming off of relatively euphoric levels. Put all that together, that’s a lot for the market to bear,” Sosnick at Interactive Brokers told CNN.

In a sign of growing nervousness among investors, the VIX, which tracks expectations for volatility and is known as Wall Street’s ‘fear gauge,’ surged 86% this week and closed at 35.89 on Friday — its highest level in 19 months. Generally, a level above 20 indicates heightened investor uncertainty.

The sell-off sent investors looking for safer corners of the market, like US Treasury bonds, which rallied sharply on Friday.

Corners of the AI trade that have been in the spotlight in recent weeks were among the names under pressure. CoreWeave, the neocloud backed by Nvidia, slumped 12% Friday. CoreWeave’s IPO price in March 2025 was $40 a share — it’s trading at $39.51 now, wiping out all gains since it debuted on the market.

Nvidia dropped 14% on Friday, its worst day in almost two years. The chip giant tumbled 22.9% on the week, posting its worst week since October 2008.

Reuters reported Friday that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is probing Nvidia over its accounting practices, adding to pressure on the stock.

Nvidia has plunged 47.5% since its October 6 peak, shedding $2.7 trillion in market value. That’s larger than the individual market value of every company in the S&P 500 except Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Nvidia itself.

The sell-off has been so severe that tech stocks may suddenly look cheap to some investors. US tech stock valuations, as measured by the forward price-to-earnings ratio of the S&P 500’s information technology sector, entered Friday at their lowest level since March 2020, according to FactSet.

As for Nvidia? The forward P/E ratio for the next 12 months is the lowest since 2002.

That has some strategists suggesting that widespread fears might be overblown.

“I don’t fully understand it, as the fundamentals don’t really justify all this selling,” said Sundaram from CFRA Research. “But right now, it’s sell now and worry about the fundamentals later.”