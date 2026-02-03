Walrond pledges solutions to challenges facing St. George North

Democratic Labour Party candidate for St. George North, David Walrond, says constituents are facing many challenges and he wants to be chosen to be the man to help fix them.

He highlighted some of the issues outside his constituency office at Charles Rowe Bridge, St. George, which he will be officially opening to the public this week.

Meanwhile, Mr Walrond said he intends to bring solutions to resolve these issues affecting constituents.

He also plans to introduce projects to bring back the community spirit, which is lacking, to St George North.