Walters pledges economic boost for St. Michael North West

If elected, Democratic Labour Party candidate for St. Michael North West, Ryan Walters, says he will launch a major drive to boost economic activity in the constituency.

Speaking at a meeting in Bridge Gap, Goodland, Walters outlined plans to establish small entrepreneurship hubs to harness the skills and drive of young people, giving them opportunities to start and grow their own businesses. He also spoke of a community-based apprenticeship and skills programme, supported by low-cost educational initiatives.

A key focus will also be on developing community tourism, noting the constituency’s close proximity to the Bridgetown Port and cruise ship traffic as a key opportunity to create jobs, while protecting local culture and heritage.