Wanted: Jamar Marco Greene

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jamar Marco Greene, 34, also known as “Blackie”, “Black Crayon” and “George”.

He is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Greene’s last known address is Rock Hall, St. Thomas. He is approximately 5’ 8” tall, of slim build and brown complexion.

Jamar Marco Greene is advised that he may present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department (North), Northern Division, District ‘E’ Police Station, Major Walk, Speightstown, St. Peter, accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (North) at 422-0813 or 419-1737, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477, or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are reminded that harbouring or assisting a wanted person is a serious offence, and anyone found doing so may be prosecuted.