Wanted: Jevon Obrien Richardson

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the public’s help in locating Jevon Obrien Richardson, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Richardson, whose last known address is Walmer Lodge, Black Rock, St. Michael, is approximately six feet (6′) in height, of slim build, and a dark complexion.

Jevon Obrien Richardson is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at the District ‘A’ Police Station located at Station Hill, St. Michael, accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Jevon Obrien Richardson, is asked to contact Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the District ‘A’ Police Station at telephone numbers 430-7242 or 430-7270, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.