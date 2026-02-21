Wanted man, Dareo Mitchell now in police custody

Dareo Theo Mitchell, of Chelston Garden, Culloden Road, St Michael, is now in police custody.

Mitchell was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin issued on Wednesday, January 18, 2026, in connection with serious criminal matters.

He presented himself to Oistins Police Station on Friday, February 20, 2026, accompanied by an attorney-at-law.

Mitchell is currently assisting police with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) thanks the public and the media for their assistance in this matter.