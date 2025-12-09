Wanted Man Jahmali Maynard Now in Police Custody

Jahmali Junior Maynard, of The Garden, St. James, who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin issued on Monday, November 24, 2025, in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in police custody.

He presented himself to the District ‘E’ Police Station yesterday, accompanied by an attorney, and is currently assisting police with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) thanks the general public and the media for their assistance in this matter.