Wanted man, Jevon O’Brien Richardson in police custody

Jevon Obrien Richardson, who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin, issued on Thursday, February 5, 2026, in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in police custody.

He presented himself to the Hastings/Worthing Police Station on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, and is currently assisting personnel with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) thanks the general public and the media for their assistance in this matter.