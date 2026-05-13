The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Ricardo Cortez Browne, alias ‘Ricky’, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Browne, whose last known address is Coral Land, Haggatt Hall, St. Michael, is approximately five feet ten inches (5′ 10″) in height, with a brown complexion and medium build.

Ricardo Cortez Browne is advised that he can present himself to the Black Rock Police Station, accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Ricardo Cortez Browne, is asked to contact the Black Rock Police Station at Telephone number 417-7500 or 417-7505, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.