Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Mid to upper-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with a few brief scattered light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Mid to upper-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with clear breaks with a few brief scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight Tue, April 7, 2026, from 6:00

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters ( 7 to 8 ft ). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 3:12 a.m.

High tide (Second) 4:05 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 9:39 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 9:36 p.m.

Sunrise 5:44 a.m.

Sunset 6:11 p.m.