Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A weak surface to low-level trough will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Over some Western and central districts: Generally cloudy with scattered light to moderate showers.

Elsewhere: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Calm to moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 meters ( 2 to 5 ft ). Small craft operators and sea bathers on western coastlines should exercise caution.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Calm to moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 meters ( 2 to 5 ft ). Small craft operators and sea bathers on western coastlines should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 9:20 a.m.

High tide (Second) 11:24 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 3:10 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 4:43 p.m.

Sunrise 5:40 a.m.

Sunset 6:12 p.m.