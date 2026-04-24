Weather forecast for Friday, April 24, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A weak surface to low-level trough will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Over some Western and central districts: Generally cloudy with scattered light to moderate showers.
Elsewhere: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Calm to moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 meters ( 2 to 5 ft ). Small craft operators and sea bathers on western coastlines should exercise caution.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Calm to moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 meters ( 2 to 5 ft ). Small craft operators and sea bathers on western coastlines should exercise caution.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 9:20 a.m.
High tide (Second) 11:24 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 3:10 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 4:43 p.m.
Sunrise 5:40 a.m.
Sunset 6:12 p.m.