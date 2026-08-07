Weather forecast for Friday, August 7, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A weak tropical wave will affect the island.
General Forecast: A mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7ft).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7ft).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 11:15 a.m.
High Tide (Second) 10:27 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 4:39 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 3:38 p.m.
Sunrise 5:44 a.m.
Sunset 6:23 p.m.