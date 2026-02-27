Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with isolated light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of moderate dust haze will reduce visibility across the marine area and to a lesser extent, across the island.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Haze Outlook:A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 25 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 25 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ) and increasing.A Small Craft and high surf advisory is in effect for above normal northerly swell heights. Small Craft operators and sea bathers should be aware of choppy sea conditions, particularly along western and northern coastlines.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ). A Small Craft and high surf advisory is in effect for above normal northerly swell heights. Small Craft operators and sea bathers should be aware of choppy sea conditions, particularly along western and northern coastlines.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 1:30 a.m.

High tide (Second) 12:17 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 6:07 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 7:40 p.m.

Sunrise 6:15 a.m.

Sunset 6:07 p.m.