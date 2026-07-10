Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: After a few early morning isolated light showers, it will become mostly sunny after midmorning.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be approaching the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ). A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for High Winds and Above Normal Sea Swells.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ) and decreasing. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for High Winds and Above Normal Sea Swells.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) –:–

High tide (Second) 12:43 a.m.

Low Tide (First) 6:12 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 5:28 p.m.

Sunrise 5:38 a.m.

Sunset 6:29 p.m