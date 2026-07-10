Weather forecast for Friday, July 10, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: After a few early morning isolated light showers, it will become mostly sunny after midmorning.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave will be approaching the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light to moderate showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ). A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for High Winds and Above Normal Sea Swells.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ) and decreasing. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for High Winds and Above Normal Sea Swells.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) –:–
High tide (Second) 12:43 a.m.
Low Tide (First) 6:12 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 5:28 p.m.
Sunrise 5:38 a.m.
Sunset 6:29 p.m