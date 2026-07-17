Weather forecast for Friday, July 17, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly sunny.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 5:40 a.m.
High tide (Second) 6:32 p.m.
Low Tide (First) –:–
Low tide (Second) 12:08 p.m.
SunRise 5:40 a.m.
SunSet 6:28 p.m.