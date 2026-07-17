Weather forecast for Friday, July 17, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly sunny.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 5:40 a.m.

High tide (Second) 6:32 p.m.

Low Tide (First) –:–

Low tide (Second) 12:08 p.m.

SunRise 5:40 a.m.

SunSet 6:28 p.m.