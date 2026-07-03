Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with the occasional scattered light to heavy showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms mainly during the morning.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh east-southeasterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts near showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 5:23 a.m.

High tide (Second) 6:37 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 11:58 p.m.

Low tide (Second) –:–

Sunrise 5:36 a.m.

Sunset 6:29 p.m.