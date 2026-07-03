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History made as Barbados swears in first female Commissioner of Police video template 1

History made as Barbados swears in first female Commissioner of Police

July 3, 2026
CARICOM marks 53rd anniversary amid calls for greater regional cooperation caricom_standard-2 2

CARICOM marks 53rd anniversary amid calls for greater regional cooperation

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George Lamming Primary receives television monitor for reading programme tv donate 3

George Lamming Primary receives television monitor for reading programme

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Pine East-West Boulevard renamed in honour of Philip Tudor Video thumbnail for youtube video m-ensjvyv00 4

Pine East-West Boulevard renamed in honour of Philip Tudor

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