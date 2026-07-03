Weather forecast for Friday, July 3, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue to affect the island.
General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with the occasional scattered light to heavy showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms mainly during the morning.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Fresh east-southeasterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts near showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). Small craft operators should exercise caution.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 5:23 a.m.
High tide (Second) 6:37 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 11:58 p.m.
Low tide (Second) –:–
Sunrise 5:36 a.m.
Sunset 6:29 p.m.