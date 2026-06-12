Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly sunny.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 12:34 a.m.

High tide (Second) 1:55 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 7:29 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 7:04 p.m.

Sunrise 5:31 a.m.

Sunset 6:25 p.m