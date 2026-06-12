Weather forecast for Friday, June 12, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly sunny.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 12:34 a.m.
High tide (Second) 1:55 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 7:29 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 7:04 p.m.
Sunrise 5:31 a.m.
Sunset 6:25 p.m