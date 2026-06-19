Weather forecast for Friday, June 19, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A surface to low-level ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave will begin to affect the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with scattered light to moderate showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Fresh easterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Fresh easterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR HIGH WINDS.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR HIGH WINDS.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 6:42 a.m.
High tide (Second) 7:51 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 12:31am
Low tide (Second) 1:24 p.m.
Sunrise 5:33 a.m.
Sunset 6:26 p.m