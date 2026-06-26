Weather forecast for Friday, June 26, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: After a few light morning showers, mostly sunny.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A low to mid-level trough will be affecting the region.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and decreasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 12:42 a.m.

High tide (Second) 2:21 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 7:49 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 7:04 p.m.

Sunrise 5:34 a.m.

Sunset 6:28 p.m