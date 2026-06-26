Weather forecast for Friday, June 26, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: After a few light morning showers, mostly sunny.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A low to mid-level trough will be affecting the region.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and decreasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 12:42 a.m.
High tide (Second) 2:21 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 7:49 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 7:04 p.m.
Sunrise 5:34 a.m.
Sunset 6:28 p.m