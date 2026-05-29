Weather forecast for Friday, May 29, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A ridge is dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods and a few isolated light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave will be approaching the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). Small Craft operators should exercise caution.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 1:57 a.m.
High tide (Second) 3:20 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 8:45 p.m.
Low tide (Second) 8:18 p.m.
Sunrise 5:31 a.m.
Sunset 6:20 p.m