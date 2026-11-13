Weather forecast for Friday, November 13, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: Unstable conditions are affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with scattered light to moderate showers
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A surface to mid-level ridge pattern will be dominant.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few isolated light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m
Fresh east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph) and increasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First): 5:55 a.m.
High Tide (Second): 4:56 p.m.
Low Tide (First): 10:45 a.m.
Low Tide (Second): 11:52 p.m.
Sunrise: 5:56 a.m.
Sunset: 5:29 p.m.