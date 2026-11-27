Weather forecast for Friday, November 27, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: A mix of sunshine and clouds with a few scattered light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A shearline will begin affecting the island
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few scattered light to moderate showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and steady.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m
Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts near showers.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First): 6:08 a.m.
High Tide (Second): 5:29 p.m.
Low Tide (First): 11:05 a.m.
Low Tide (Second): -:-
Sunrise: 6:03 a.m.
Sunset: 5:29 p.m.