Weather forecast for Friday, November 5, 2025
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Synopsis: A ridge pattern is dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Partly sunny with brief isolated light showers.
General Forecast:
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A low-level trough will begin to affect the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with brief scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 25 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ). A Small-Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal swell heights.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ). A Small-Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal swell heights.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 4:14 a.m.
High tide (Second) 3:32 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 9:15 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 10:30 p.m.
Sunrise 6:07 a.m.
Sunset 5:30 p.m.