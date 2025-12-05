Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with brief isolated light showers.

General Forecast:

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A low-level trough will begin to affect the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with brief scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 25 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ). A Small-Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal swell heights.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ). A Small-Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal swell heights.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 4:14 a.m.

High tide (Second) 3:32 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 9:15 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 10:30 p.m.

Sunrise 6:07 a.m.

Sunset 5:30 p.m.