Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mostly clear.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mostly clear.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle southeasterly breeze at around 20 km/h (12 mph) and increasing slightly.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m

Gentle southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and steady.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and steady.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 1:53 a.m.

High Tide (Second): 1:43 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 7:40 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): 8:10 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:53 a.m.

Sunset: 5:30 p.m.