Weather forecast for Friday, November 6, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mostly clear.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mostly clear.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle southeasterly breeze at around 20 km/h (12 mph) and increasing slightly.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m
Gentle southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and steady.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and steady.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First): 1:53 a.m.
High Tide (Second): 1:43 p.m.
Low Tide (First): 7:40 a.m.
Low Tide (Second): 8:10 p.m.
Sunrise: 5:53 a.m.
Sunset: 5:30 p.m.