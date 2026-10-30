Weather forecast for Friday, October 30, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and steady.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First): 7:06 a.m.
High Tide (Second): 6:27 p.m.
Low Tide (First): 12:40 a.m.
Low Tide (Second): 11:54 a.m.
Sunrise: 5:51 a.m.
Sunset: 5:32 p.m.