Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A weak surface to low-level trough is affecting the island.

General Forecast: A mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A weak surface to low-level trough will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 9:42 a.m.

High Tide (Second): 8:20 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 2:46 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): 1:53 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.

Sunset: 5:57 p.m.