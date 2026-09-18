Weather forecast for Friday, September 18, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A weak surface to low-level trough is affecting the island.
General Forecast: A mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A weak surface to low-level trough will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First): 9:42 a.m.
High Tide (Second): 8:20 p.m.
Low Tide (First): 2:46 a.m.
Low Tide (Second): 1:53 p.m.
Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.
Sunset: 5:57 p.m.